Nana Akufo-Addo spoke at the funeral of the late Ama Ata Aidoo where he extolled the Ghanaian literary genius

The president described the late novelist, poet and pan-Africanist woman as an exceptional person whose influence extended beyond Ghana

The state funeral for Professor Aidoo was held on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the forecourt of the State House

President Nana Akufo-Addo has eulogised late Ghanaian literary genius Ama Ata Aidoo during her funeral service on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Speaking at the state funeral held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, Akufo-Addo said the community of writers has lost one of its greatest members, adding that she will be extremely difficult to replace.

"Exceptional woman, knowledgeable teacher, famous poet, public servant, flawless storyteller, outstanding writer, she possessed an excellent mastery of the English language. She was a big Ghanaian and had a reach beyond Ghana,” he said.

Ama Ata Aidoo was an advocate for women

Nana Akufo-Addo also said during the solemn funeral service that he will remember the late Ama Ata Aidoo as a woman whose influence had a reach beyond Ghana.

“As a tireless advocate for women, she believed that women are the first land educators of our children, our communities, our nation, our region and our continent and that we empower our children by empowering our women," Akufo-Addo extolled.

The president disclosed that they were colleagues at the University of Ghana in the 1960s.

According to him, they had a friendly and productive relationship even though she was four years older than him.

Former president John Dramani Mahama was among the top dignitaries who graced the well-organised funeral ceremony for the late academic.

Renown Ghanaian writer passed away at 81

On May 31, 2023, Professor Ama Ata Aidoo, who was renowned as a Ghanaian literary champion, passed away.

She was celebrated for the frankness of her pan-Africanist discussions and support for feminism.

She was regarded as the first African woman dramatist after her first play, The Dilemma of a Ghost in 1965.

Burna Boy stars Ghana's playwright legend Ama Ata Aidoo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in 2020 that the highly-revered Ghanaian author and playwright was featured in an album of Nigerian Grammy Award nominee, Burna Boy.

The album, Twice As Tall, recognises Ama Ata Aidoo as an advocate in shaping a positive narrative about the African image in the 12th record on the album, Monsters You Made.

Monsters You Made highlights Ama Ata Aidoo's interview she granted about imperialism and its effect on Africa years ago.

