Ghanaian ex-fetish priestess Nana Agradaa has been rearrested for sharing explicit content of a prophet

Emmanuel Appiah, the plaintiff, accused Agradaa of sharing his explicit images on her Tv station, Thunder Tv, a few months ago

Some Ghanaians have reacted to the arrest of Agradaa, who the court earlier granted bail of GH¢1 million after her initial arrest

Fetish priestess turned evangelist Nana Agradaa, known privately as Patricia Asiedu, has been rearrested by the Accra circuit court for sharing unclad photos of a Ghanaian prophet Emmanuel Appiah Fomum.

Nana Agradaa rearrested

The entertaining preacher, Nana Agradaa, has found herself in legal trouble after being arrested for earlier sharing explicit content of Prophet Emmanuel Appiah Fomum on her Thunder TV during a discussion on a show.

According to the news by UTV, the controversial preacher's recent arrest follows a revisitation of her ongoing legal case, which began in February 2023.

The prophetess was earlier arrested and arraigned before the Accra circuit court on February 8, 2023, but was granted GH¢1 million bail.

Watch the news about Agradaa's arrest below

Agradaa converts to Christianity, turns evangelist

Agradaa gained notoriety in Ghana for her involvement in traditional fetish practices.

However, she claimed to have undergone a spiritual transformation in recent years and transitioned into an evangelist, using her television platform to spread religious teachings.

Some Ghanaians reacted to the news about Agradaa's arrest

Some Ghanaians reacted with disappointment in the authorities for not jailing Agradaa despite several allegations and pieces of evidence against her.

@withAlvin__ commented:

she doesn't get tired of being arrested?

@razakslazy1 commented:

Ghanaian movie directors are sleeping on this woman’s life story.. there’s a whole series they can get from her controversies

@saviourAking commented:

Joke is a country. Somebody smokes wee and gets 2yrs, and somebody scams a whole community with evidence and is walking free. Now it’s a church scam, and still

@GraphianTv commented:

If we were a serious country, this woman should be jail by now. There a lot of charges against her but I think some few big names is favoring her.

Source: YEN.com.gh