A BECE mock exams paper is trending online because it uses the "mother serpent of corruption" tag for Akufo-Addo as one of its English Language questions

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu first used that description for Akufo-Addo after he resigned fro the top position

Other questions on the mock paper also indirectly takes a swipe at the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration

A controversial description of Nana Akufo-Addo by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has found its way into the mock questions of this year's BECE candidates.

YEN.com.gh has seen what appears to be the English Language mock examination paper for BECE candidates of Confidence Preparatory that asks students to explain the "mother serpent of corruption" as used to describe Akufo-Addo.

Nana Akufo-Akufo and the question paper with the controversial question circled.

Source: Facebook

The first question on the mock paper reads as follows:

The president of the country was described as the Mother Serpent of corruption. This means that

A. his mother is a serpent

B. he fully endorses corruption

C. he behaves like the mother serpent

D. he dislikes serpents

The question paper, which has that question circled, has been trending online since Adom News shared it on Monday, August 7, 2023.

There are also other questions on the paper that sought to take a swipe at the administration of Nana Akufo-Addo.

For instance, question 6 reads:

"The massive corruption and hardship in the country is making it difficult to put body and soul together. This means that life is:..."

This page has been trending on Facebook since it was shared Monday morning.

Source: Facebook

Amidu describes Akufo-Addo as the mother serpent of corruption

In November 2020, former special prosecutor Martin Amidu hit heavily at Akufo-Addo when he accused him of corruption.

In a 27-page response to allegations levelled against him from the presidency, Amidu accused President Akufo-Addo of being the kingpin of corruption at the Presidency.

Amidu said Akufo-Addo took the presidential oath during his inauguration "looking like the innocent flower of anti-corruption but being the mother serpent of corruption under it.”

The description persists today and is used by the opposition NDC when they take a swipe at the president.

