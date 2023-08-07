Some final year JHS students in the Gomoa East district have been left stranded during the BECE after their head teacher allegedly spent money meant for registration fees.

The head teacher in the Gomoa Budu Atta DA Junior High School was nowhere to be found as the BECE kicked off on the morning of August 7, 2023.

Students were left in tears after being barred from the exam hall. Source: Instagram/@Adom1063fm

Some final year students were seen in tears after not being able to participate in the exam, according to Adom FM reports.

The head teacher allegedly collected to GH¢ 400 cedis to register candidates for the BECE, among other costs.

One parent said her daugher's index was not showing at the center "so she was not able to write.”

Another parent bemoaned the effect this shock will have on the children.

"You take your child to school all this while and at the last minute they say her name is not part, it will hurt any child. There will even be emotional stress,” he said.

Some other parents also pleaded with the government to intervene in the matter.

Some community members had taken matters into their hands and tried to get in touch with the headmaster, but to no avail.

According to some onlookers, the incident was not entirely surprising.

"This is something he is fond off. When we catch him we won't beat him, but we will speak our mind to him. We will jostle him and let him know that what he has done is wrong," one resident said.

Source: YEN.com.gh