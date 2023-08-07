John Mahama has slammed Nana Akufo-Addo for committing funds to the National Cathedral project while the Saglemi project rots

The NDC flagbearer posted on Facebook that Akufo-Addo is willing to start a new housing project at the expense of the Saglemi project because it is a project started under him

He has advised Nana Akufo-Addo to take actions that benefit the citizens because that is why he was voted as president

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has criticised President Nana Akufo-Addo for abandoning the 2016 groundbreaking Saglemi Housing Project for the controversy-ridden National Cathedral.

In a post on his Facebook page on Monday, August 7, 2023, the former president said the Cathedral project has failed because of corruption.

"Knowing the NPP government, they did not want to complete the Saglemi housing project simply because it was initiated by John Mahama and an NDC administration," Mahama said.

Akufo-Addo says completing Saglemi project would be too expensive

Last week, the president courted controversy by claiming that the Saglemi Housing Project was not in the best interest of Ghanaians because it would cost more to complete than begin a new project.

Akufo-Addo made the claim during a sod-cutting ceremony in Accra on Tuesday for works to begin on the National Affordable Housing Project at Pokuase.

The new project, a public-private partnership deal, will have 8,000 units of apartments.

Akufo-Addo told the nation that the government would incur more debt in an attempt to complete the Saglami project.

Misplaced priorities

On Facebook, Mahama said the prudent thing for leaders to do is to prioritise the well-being of their citizens regardless of who initiated the projects they inherited.

"The misplaced priorities of a government that claims it is unable to raise money to complete the Saglemi housing project and yet is willing to spend half a billion cedis on the largest civil excavation in Africa is a humiliating slap in the face of Ghanaians," he said.

Mahama slams Akufo-Addo for creating a "crisis of confidence"

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that John Dramani Mahama has thumbed down Nana Akufo-Addo's management of national affairs.

In an interview with KSM, Mahama said if the things happening under Akufo-Addo had happened under his presidency, he would have been crucified.

The NDC presidential candidate for the 2024 elections also said Ghanaians don't trust politicians anymore because Akufo-Addo and his ministers have been a failure.

Mahama warns of NPP rigging in Ashanti Region

Also, the NDC presidential candidate has accused the governing NPP of election rigging.

Mahama said the NDC knows that the NPP will make attempts at election rigging in the Ashanti Region during by-elections in the area.

The former president urged NDC members to work harder to improve the performance of the NDC in the Ashanti Region.

Mahama berates Cecilia Dapaah for keeping huge sums of money at her home

Not long ago, Mahama reacted to news that huge sums of money have been stolen from the home of the former sanitation minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

The NDC presidential candidate for the 2024 election said even if the minister honestly earned the $1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis, it was baffling that she would keep the money at her home.

Mahama tweeted on Friday, July 21, 2023, that Nana Akufo-Addo is not setting a good example for public officeholders in his administration.

