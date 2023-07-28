At The National Development Conference 2023, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, delivered a compelling speech on combating corruption

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, delivered a powerful message on combating corruption at The National Development Conference 2023.

The event saw prominent figures like former President John Dramani Mahama, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and former President John Agyekum Kufour in attendance.

In a gripping snippet of the video shared from the conference, Apostle Nyamekye emphasised the urgency of rising above corruption.

Pentecost chairman talks to Ghanaian politicians at conference Photo credit: @thecophq

Source: Twitter

He called for a shift in mindset and urged the nation to build barriers against the pervasive issue of corruption.

The Chairman expressed concern over the flight of the country's young talents to foreign lands, attributing this trend to Ghana's prevailing state of affairs.

"Let's change the way we think. We need to raise blocks against what we call corruption. We can't have all our young people run away to abroad. Why are they going? Because of the kind of citizens we are making ourselves to become," Apostle Nyamekye passionately asserted.

Apostle Nyamekye's insightful words resonate with citizens, prompting discussions on each individual's vital role in shaping Ghana's future.

Source: YEN.com.gh