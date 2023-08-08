Kwadwo Safo Jnr, CEO of Kantanka Automobile, has publicly apologised to YouTuber Wode Maya for previously not responding to collaboration requests

Kwadwo Safo Jnr, the CEO of Kantanka Automobile, has publicly extended an apology to Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya for not responding to his persistent attempts to collaborate or secure an interview in the past.

During an appearance on TV3's Newday with Berla Mundi, Kwadwo Safo Jnr addressed the issue while also discussing the reasons behind Kantanka's inability to collaborate with Wanderlust Ghana, who undertook a historic road journey from Ghana to London.

The apology comes after Wode Maya had previously expressed frustration in a video, detailing his failed attempts to connect with Kantanka Automobile through emails, online channels, and even a visit to their showroom.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr apologizes to Wode Maya for 'snubbing' Photo credit: kwadwosafo_Jnr, wode_maya

Source: Twitter

Ghanaians react to Kwadwo Safo Jnr's apology to Wode Maya

This move by Kwadwo Safo Jnr was an attempt to rectify past communications and foster potential future collaborations. It gathered a lot of interesting reactions on social media. Below are some of them.

AT MUSIC said:

Time heals almost everything, give it time. Surely will all get there I'm a musician and I wish to be followed by you it could mean a lot ❤️❤️

Nrenya Ekpanyi indicated:

I have had the long term believe that, Kantanka hasn't really received the attention it deserves over the years. But after the wode Maya and wonderlust issues, I am beginning to believe that, the hierarchy of the company doesn't seem ready to jump at any opportunities. Well, I wish them well !

Zionite Zoe stated:

It's simple. I think he definitely know that his vehicles can not complete the journey. I could see the crying from the engine "im tired,I can't continue". . Safe your image wai. Prepare well and call them back.

Watch the video below:

Kantanka CEO finally reveals why his company couldn't join Accra to London trip

Meanwhile, Kwadwo Safo Jnr has reacted to Wanderlust Ghana's revelation that the company failed to join their Accra to London trip.

According to Kwadwo Safo, he was not made aware of the attempt by the organisers of the historic trip to include them.

