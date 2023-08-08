A video capturing the moment the Wanderlust Ghana team bonded in Monaco during their adventurous road trip from Accra to London has surfaced

The group drove through several countries, including Cote d'Ivoire, Morocco and Spain, before stopping to feast in Monaco

The viral footage of the squad bonding excitedly while singing received over 580,000 online views and reactions

The moment the Wanderlust Ghana members bonded in Monaco during their daring road trip from Ghana's Accra to London in the United Kingdom was filmed.

The team sang joyfully while feasting together before continuing the journey to the UK by road.

Video captures the Wanderlust team feasting in Monaco. Photo credit: Koo Emma.

Source: TikTok

The squad of 13, including the single female named Shecanic, gathered at the Blay Apartments in Oyarifa in Ghana's Greater Accra Region before setting out from Accra. Shecanic's journey concluded in Morocco.

The 12 men continued their trip on a ship to Spain before going through France and Monaco, where they stopped to refresh themselves, feast, and bond.

In a TikTok video, some of the team members were captured on tape, making the most of their time in Monaco.

The viral footage posted by Koo Emma has received over 580,000 views on the platform, where viewers were in awe of the historic achievement of the Wanderlust Ghana team.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise the Wanderlust Ghana team

Many posted compliments to celebrate the trailblazing accomplishment of the team.

FAK Papabi ❤️ posted:

Congratulations guys. This means everything with determination, then VIP should start loading from Accra to London.

King Destiny commented:

I saw them in my area. I didn't know they were heading to London. I will also be in Monaco by now.

Koo Emma · Creator posted:

You missed the opportunity .

Nana Kwame Nkunim said:

This trip is not for the poor.

Tower Builders Construction lt commented:

After you get money, what is left is the enjoyment. I tap into this experience with my family.

Spalish said:

Proud Ghanaian making history .

Emmanuel Agyei commented:

Putting God first tells me everything is possible with determination and consistency.

Esther papa mentioned:

With money all things are possible.

Pkjoels commented:

Following gentlemen who know the road! Morale!

Fredricalamptey44 said:

They should get some of the Guinness World Record.

Handsomepiero commented:

Proud of you guys.

The_Amer1can_Girl posted:

Congratulations, guys.

Sweetmelody1987 Sylvia said:

Thanks for making Ghana proud, but drop the road map for us. I will surely follow in my footsteps. Thanks.

Joseph Nanaba Obeng commented:

You people are wonderful her.

Botoyoe mentioned:

They couldn't be the first to make this trip.

