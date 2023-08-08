Safo Kantanka Junior has revealed the Kantanka vehicles are used by the presidency of Ghana

He added that prominent personalities like Otumfuo, the Asantehene uses his cars as well

The CEO added that he had gifted actor John Dumelo one of his pickup vehicles, all in his quest to test its durability

Safo Kantanka Junior, the CEO of Kantanka Automobiles, has revealed that the Kantanka vehicles are sent to some parts of the country and used by prominent personalities to test their durability.

Safo Kantanka Junior assures Ghanaians about Kantanka automobile's durability

Source: Instagram

In an interview on TV3, the Kantanka CEO said that the vehicles produced by the Ghanaian automobile company can thrive in different terrains.

Safo Kantanka Junior detailed that he had sent some brands of his Kantanka vehicles to the Ghanaian presidency and the Asantehene to be tested by them.

He added that none of these persons have complained about the cars and have given him positive feedback on the vehicles' durability and comfort.

Kantanka Juniro further detailed that he allowed Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo, who has succeeded in farming, to drive his pickup vehicle produced by Kantanka and had no complaints.

"The cars are durable. The Kantanka automobiles are used at the presidency, they are used by high-profile personalities like the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osie TuTu II. I even gave one of my pickup vehicles to John Dumelo for a month, and none of them have had any comaplains about the car." Kantanka Junior said.

Watch the video of Safo Kantanka Junior talking about the Kantanka automobiles below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Safo Kantanka Junior's details about the Kantanka automobiles

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, stating that they believe the Kantanka automobile can withstand long distances and harsh conditions and could take part in the Accra to London trip.

don_quarcoo

Ma guy can't convince us enough…..We can better convince ourselves that Kantanka cars can go on such trips……

nqofii commented:

What he Dey talk dea nonfa kuraa

exploreyawbaffour commented:

I think Kantanka's car has that predominancy...

Safo Kantanka Junior reveals Wanderlust did not contact him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Safo Kantanka Jr disclosed that he called an emergency meeting following Wanderlust's discovery.

He explained that, contrary to what the Wanderlust team claimed, they had not contacted Kantanka Automobiles for assistance. He also said he would have driven the team's Kantanka automobiles from Carra to London with them.

