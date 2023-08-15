Kezia Asiedua Sanie, a dedicated advocate for youth development and founder of NGO, For The Future Ghana, has been appointed as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Head of State Award Scheme

The ceremony, officiated by President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra, marked a significant milestone in her commitment to empowering young people

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Kezia expressed her gratitude and excitement for the opportunity to bring fresh ideas and youth perspectives to the initiative's decision-making processes

Kezia Asiedua Sanie, a dedicated advocate for youth development and the founder of NGO, For The Future Ghana, recently shared an exciting update on her LinkedIn profile.

She announced that she was officially sworn in as a member of the Board of Trustees for The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation in Ghana, also known as the Head of State Award (HOSA) Ghana.

The ceremony, which took place at the Jubilee House in Accra, had the honour of being officiated by His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana and Chief Patron of the Award Scheme.

With her appointment, Kezia Asiedua Sanie looks forward to contributing her fresh ideas and the perspective of the youth to the discussions.

" It's more than just a title to me – it's a chance for me to help expand the initiative to reach thousands of young people to make positive changes in their lives by helping them to reach their fullest potentials," she said in her post.

How Kezia Asiedua Sanie feels after being sworn in as part of the board

When asked how it feels to be the youngest member of such an esteemed group, Kezia told YEN.com.gh:

I'm truly feeling blessed to have been given a spot at the table. It's an incredible chance for me to bring in some new ideas and the viewpoint of young people when we're making decisions for this initiative whose beneficiaries are young people. You know, in this part of the world, it's often the older generation that's calling the shots on important things. So, being handed this rare and golden opportunity feels like such an honor.

As the youngest member at the table, her role on the Board of Trustees is crucial to ensuring the ongoing success of the Award Scheme in Ghana and maintaining the connection with the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Association.

