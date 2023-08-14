At just 14 years old, Arianna Woolcock has emerged as the winner of the 200-metre race in her age division

The adolescent is only in her second year of track, but she has already created a name for herself

Woolcock's mum and coach have all celebrated her accomplishment while praising her for making them proud

African-American teenager, Arianna Woolcock, has won the 200 metres in her age division in only her second year of running track.

The 14-year-old aspires to go pro at 16 and take part in the Olympics to make herself and her country proud.

This Africa-American teenager is the fastest in the US to run the 200-metre race at 14. Photo credit: fsg_athletics.

Source: UGC

Commmenting on her accomplishment, her coach, Haile Hoo, founder of Five Star General Athletics, said Woolcock is a joy to work with.

"She's always a good listener and a hard worker who came a long way," he said, according to NBC Miami.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Affectionately called robot girl, the teenager ran pretty funny and wasn't the fastest when she first started. There were times she wanted to quit.

''So, we just tried to encourage her to keep going. She did this and a year later became a national champion. This was the year I intended to retire, and by winning a national title, Ari was able to demonstrate to me that I still have it,'' said Coach Hoo.

Woolcock, a Miramar native, represents the South Florida city nationally. Her family has basked in the achievement.

"I'm extremely proud of Arianna,'' says mum Felicia, who credited Woolcock's achievement to her faith in God.

Woolcock is also ranked eighth in the nation in the 100-metre dash out of over 100 qualifying runners for the Junior Olympics.

Meet Yahaya Alpha Suberu the first Ghanaian to embark on daring road trip from Accra to Sweden

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Yahaya Alpha Suberu, a filmmaker and lecturer at New York University's Ghana campus, became the first Ghanaian to travel from Ghana to Sweden by land in 2007.

The tourist enthusiast was inspired to drive from Accra to Sweden after his first visit to his relatives in Stockholm, Sweden's capital.

Suberu, among other reasons, was influenced by Ghana's 50th-anniversary celebrations in 2007. He wanted to inform the world that the nation was the first African country to achieve independence from British colonial rule.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh