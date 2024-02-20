Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has cut power to Accra Academy due to the school's indebtedness to the company

The company says till the school pays half of its debt it is not going to restore power

This has left students and teachers stranded on campus with no electricity to study and work with

The Electricity Company of Ghana says it has no intention of restoring power to Accra Academy until some conditions are met.

ECG on Monday, February 19, 2024, disconnected Accra Academy from the national grid plunging the school into total darkness.

According to the company’s External Communications Manager, Laila Abubakari, it had no choice but to take that route.

The school is indebted to the company a whopping GHS500,000 in post-paid electricity bills since July 2023.

Following the blackout students, and teachers living on campus, were left stranded. Some students had to resort to using torchlights to study.

Teachers and guardians have raised oconcern about the situation and its impact particularly on the students’ learning experience.

ECG outlines requirement for power to be restored

In an interview on JoyFM, Laila Abubakari stated that while the situation was regrettable the shool will have to meet some basic requirements in line with ECG’s revenue mobilisation drive before power will be restored.

She revealed one of such requirements is for Accra Academy to settle at least 50% of their debt.

“The problem ECG finds itself in is consistent debt. And every month, our debt profile is different. So we have to be more aggressive because we have bills to pay.

"We have issues so we have to be less compassionate, unfortunately,” she said.

She has suggested that the school could also get someone to guarantee for them that payment will be made as soon as possible for the lights to be restored.

The power cut not only affected post-paid meters in the school, but also pre-paid meters.

According to on-campus staff using pre-paid meters, it was wrong for the ECG to take out their power as well when they are not linked to the post-paid meters.

They have called for their power to be restored.

The Electricity Company of Ghana noted that it will investigate the fault and quickly address it for them.

ECG’s revenue mobilisation drive

Accra Academy is the latest of government-affiliated institutions to be disconnected from the power grid by ECG in an effort to recoup funds owed them.

YEN.com.gh had reported in earlier publications that the ECG as part of its revenue mobilisation and power disconnection exercise has cut power to the Ho Airport and the Volta Regional office of the Ghana Revenue Authority among other institutions over huge debts.

The ECG says it hopes to retrieve some GH¢292 million in power debts from the Volta and Oti regions within one month of the exercise.

