Major setback for Ghana athletics as top-tier Ghanaian athletes scheduled to take part in the World Athletics Championships have been denied visas to the host country Hungary

The visa applications for the two athletes were submitted two weeks ago after a late confirmation of their participation

The Hungarian embassy in Accra even denied a visa to the well-known president of the Ghana Athletics Association

Top Ghanaian athletes and sports officials who were scheduled to be at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest have been denied visas by the Hungarian Embassy in Accra.

This means that athletes Sarfo Ansah and Rose Yeboah who were expected to represent Ghana in the competition in the Hungarian capital on Saturday, August 19, 2023, will not participate.

Rose Yeboah (L) and Sarfo Ansah. Source: Facebook/@FentuoTahiruFentuo

Source: Facebook

According to a Joy News report, visa applications for both athletes were submitted two ago after the late confirmation of their participation but they were denied documentation to legally enter the host country.

"With accreditation from competition organisers, World Athletics, the visa issuance was expected to be a routine process, but on Monday [August 14, 2023], the Hungarian Embassy in Accra communicated to the team that visas for the two athletes had been refused," the report said.

Newly-elected Ghana Athletics President, Bawa Fuseini, was also denied a visa to lead the team to the same competition.

Rose Yeboah is the African Champion in the women’s high jump. She recently won gold at the World University Games in China with a new national record of 1.94m.

Sarfo Ansah is a late replacement for the injured Benjamin Azamati and was expected to join Ghana’s 4x100m relay team.

President of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), Bawa Fuseini, was also denied a visa by the Hungarian embassy, however, because of a Schengen visa he had earlier, he will still be able to travel to Hungary for the competition.

Ghana's team is camping in France ahead of the start of the games.

Source: YEN.com.gh