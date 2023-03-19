The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released fresh dates for WASSCE and BECE students in Ghana to write their papers

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the original dates on which both exams were held since the government was forced to lock down schools and other public gatherings

According to the Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, the new date for BECE will only affect students in Ghana

The dates for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have been moved up by one month by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

For senior high school students, WASSCE will be held from Monday, July 31, to Friday, September 26, 2023. Moreover, the BECE for this year's school and private applicants will be conducted concurrently from Monday, August 7, to Friday, August 11, 2023.

Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, the WAEC's head of public affairs, stated that the WASSCE timetable would only be available to applicants in Ghana.

The schedule for these two exams was disrupted in 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the government to lock down schools and other public gatherings to stop the spread of the disease.

The portal for registering eligible candidates for the WASSCE for school candidates has been opened, according to Ms Teye-Cudjoe, and it will close on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

She stated that the council had held briefing sessions nationwide for the 978 school administrations that were anticipated to present candidates for the exam. It was emphasised during the briefing sessions that school administrations should pay attention to the requirements during the registration process.

According to her, it is against the law to enrol "remedial" pupils who have already taken the WASSCE in some public or approved private schools in form three. These kids are instead recommended to sign up for the WASSCE for private applicants.

Ms Teye-Cudjoe added that the BECE registration site for qualified candidates would be open from Monday, March 27 to Friday, April 28, 2023, and that the council will organise briefing sessions for all stakeholders who will be participating in the registration of candidates from March 21 to 24, 2023.

