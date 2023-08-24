A judge has ordered the arrest of 70-year-old Nii Bi Griffiths Dodoo, who is suspected of being a fake lawyer

The suspect was representing a client in court when the judge issued the arrest order

He has been charged with impersonation and unlawful practice as a lawyer contrary to the Criminal Offence Act

A judge has ordered the arrest of a 70-year-old man suspected of being a fake lawyer.

The suspect, Nii Bi Griffiths Dodoo, was representing a defendant at the Amasaman Circuit Court on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, when the judge ordered his arrest.

According to reports, Dodoo is not on the register of lawyers and doesn’t work with a licensed law firm.

The suspect was sent to the Amasaman Divisional Police Headquarters, where he was detained.

The General Legal Council had reportedly noted Dodoo as an imposter in a document circulated in July 2023.

Police investigations are ongoing into the matter and the suspect is expected to face trial.

Dodoo has been charged with impersonation and unlawful practice as a lawyer contrary to the Criminal Offence Act (Act 29) of 1960.

