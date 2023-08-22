Joy News has said it will not retract its reports on the money found in the accounts of Former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah

A letter from the lawyers of the Accra-based media house insisted that its reports were based on facts

Cecilia Dapaah’s lawyers had threatened to sue the media house if it did not retract and apologise

Joy News has said it is standing by its report that the $5 million and GHȼ 48 million passed through the accounts of former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah.

After Dapaah had asked for a retraction and apology for its earlier reports, Joy News’ lawyers insisted that the reporting on the case was ethical and factual.

Cecilia Dapaah is the former sanitation minister. Source: Facebook/@MinistryOfInformation/@ParliamentOfGhana

Source: Facebook

“The complained reportage, regarding the said two figures, is based on facts in the matter, the subject of the said criminal investigations,” Joy News’ lawyers said in a letter.

“That said amounts, as duly clarified in specific publications by our client, represent the value of transactions on those bank accounts over a period, the subject of an application by the OSP for the confirmation of a freezing order in court,” the lawyers said.

In the reports from Joy News, which YEN.com.gh covered, investigators tracked $5 million and found GH¢48 million in Dapaah’s Prudential Bank accounts.

It was also reported that the Special Prosecutor found $590,000 and GH¢2.7 million in cash during the search conducted at the Abelemkpe residence of the former minister.

Dapaah is under public scrutiny after she lost sums of $1 million, €300,000 and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis said to have been stolen by her house helps.

The scandal eventually led to the resignation of the then-minister from her sanitation ministry portfolio.

Cecilia Dapaah previously arrested and granted bail

Dapaah was granted bail after earlier being arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor for alleged corruption.

YEN.com.gh reported that she was released from her detention when arrested on July 25, 2023.

Before being granted bail, Dapaah spent the day being questioned by the Special Prosecutor after reports that she had millions in cash stolen from her home.

Seven facing prosecution for stealing from Dapaah

YEN.com.gh also reported that Dapaah amended her charge sheet against the thieves who stole from her.

Seven people are currently facing prosecution for the theft.

She has also assumed ownership of some stolen $800,000 that some have claimed belonged to her late brother.

Three more persons had been included to the initial five suspects in the case, while one person was discharged.

Source: YEN.com.gh