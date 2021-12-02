A Nigerian man who has been parading himself as a lawyer has been busted in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital

The man identified as Stanley Ejirogene was caught during cross-examination after failing to come clean on the university he studied and his law school

Stanley who had been practising for over 10 years before he was caught has been remanded in prison

A man parading himself as a lawyer finally met his waterloo in Port Harcourt during a cross-examination on Wednesday, December 1.

Stanley Ejirogene was caught by legal practitioners when he couldn't say his university as well as the law school he studied.

He had faked being a lawyer for 10 years Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Sharing a video from the bust on Instagram, Instablog9ja reports that the man has been practising for more than 10 years.

Speaking on the development, Port Harcourt NBA Chairman, Prince Nyekwere said the man was further exposed after his name couldn't be found on both Supreme Court and Nigeria Bar Association databases.

On request of Port Harcourt NBA chairman, Justice C. Nwogu remanded the suspect in prison pending the outcome of an investigation.

In a short video from the incident, the suspect dressed in law attire still maintained his innocence.

Mixed reactions trail the development

@mr_icey02288 said:

"If no be say country useless, how was he even able to practice for a while 10 years? Not surprised though, when e be say the sọ called leaders sef, most of them are there based on connections.. ‍♂️"

@stephany_kev stated:

"Better give him license 10 years later and you’re just catching him? Not because he flopped or has been flopping, but because he couldn’t tell u his school? License him joor!"

@beulaholuwafunmihephzibah opined:

"Shame on the judiciary system and the leaders of the country not knowing this until after 10years."

@shagocash wrote:

"There are certain people who need to answer some question how did a fake lawyer practice for ten years without being detected Nigeria my country."

Police arrest fake lawyer in Ogun State court

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that police had arrested a fake lawyer in Ogun State court.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the spokesperson for the Ogun state police command disclosed that the suspect claimed to be a counsel from Tajudeen O. Idris & Co. Chambers.

However, when the magistrate could not find Tajudeen’s name among those called to the bar in 2009, he invited the police over the issue. The police said Tajudeen was apprehended and he is currently undergoing investigation.

Source: Yen Newspaper