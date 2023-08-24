Roads Minister Kwasi Amoako-Atta has lamented the growing rampant corruption in Ghana

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has complained about the lack of morals in his ministry.

Amoako-Atta said that even sacking corrupt people in his ministry was not solving the problem.

"There are a lot of corrupt people, there are a lot of thieves in my ministry. You sack them, you employ new ones, and when they come, the new ones are even worse than the old ones that you sacked.”

"I don't know what people want. We will die and leave everything behind. All of us, those who came before on are all gone. We heard the big names, people with money and wealth, where are they? Look at what we are seeing and we are citizens of this country," he complained.

The minister was speaking during an inspection tour of the ongoing VALCO roundabout to Kpone road reconstruction project on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Foreign affairs minister fumes over corruption

YEN.com.gh recently reported that the foreign affairs minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, fumed over the continued corruption at the passport office in Accra.

The minister decided to relieve all staff seconded to the office as part of attempts to clean up the system.

Botchwey has also said there will be an investigation into the conduct of personnel at the passport office in Accra

Though passport services are online, she suspects some workers are hampering it for their own gain.

Extra payments at the passport office

YEN.com.gh also reported such issues at the passport office when a man recounted that he was given the option to wait in a queue or pay a token of GH¢ 85 to be served instantly.

A lady came out to explain that this service may not be as bad as it sounds because it is normal for people to pay for convenience. The man declined the offer made to him by the woman.

