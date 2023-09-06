The Paramount Chief of Mampong in the Ashanti region, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, has urged Parliament to pass the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

The Mampong chief believes the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill before Parliament is required to protect Ghana’s culture

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II said traditional leaders would be strongly against the legitimisation of the LGBTQ community

The Paramount Chief of Mampong in the Ashanti Region, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, has joined the push to ensure Parliament passes the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

Despite the human rights concerns raised, the chief believes the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill is important for safeguarding Ghana’s culture.

Speaking at the Christop Heyns African Human Rights Moot Court, the chief said traditional leaders would be upset if Parliament fell short of his expectations.

“In Ghana, we have ours in parliament, and woe betide those parliamentarians if they emulate what is happening in America. They will come and meet us at our respective kingdoms.”

CHRAJ calls for more engagements

At the same event, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice urged Parliament to engage thoroughly with the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana before passing the Bill.

Deputy CHRAJ Commissioner Mercy Larbi said Parliament needed to conduct more extensive consultations before passing the Bill.

Adoption of anti-LGBTQ+ Bill by Parliament

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that on July 5, 2023, Ghana's Parliament adopted the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, which will criminalise LGBTQ activities in the country.

During the second read of the private members' bill, none of the legislators on both sides of the aisle opposed the Bill.

The Bill moved to the consideration stage after its adoption, where many pastors and Muslim leaders were in attendance to witness proceedings.

Organisations like Amnesty International-Ghana have protested attempts by Parliament to pass the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, citing human rights concerns.

