Journalist Saddick Adams has lamented over the Ghana Football Association for blocking him on Twitter

This comes after the sports journalist, in conjunction with a few colleagues, announced a protest against the association

Many fans who believe GFA's decision was in connection with Saddick's upcoming demo have weighed in on the issue

Ghana's disappointing AFCON exit, which led to the dismissal of head coach Chris Hughton and an impulsive search for the Black Stars' 7th coach in six years, has opened up a can of worms with the Ghana Football Association.

After Ghana crashed out of the ongoing soccer tournament, sports journalist Saddick Adams and his colleagues asked the GFA to apologise to the country and petitioned the president to override its search for a new coach, citing several issues with the association's leaders.

The petition, which fell on deaf ears, has inspired the journalist to plan a protest against the association, which many believe has led to Saddick's current woes with the GFA.

GFA blocks Saddick Adams Photo source: X/SaddickAdams

Source: Twitter

Saddick's upcoming demo triggers GFA

On February 7, 2024, after realising that the GFA had blocked him on Twitter, Saddick Adams shared his frustrations on social media.

The journalist said, "I have never used any offensive words or abused or even tagged GFA on this space. I follow this handle to access information."

His plights resonated with scores of irate Black Stars fans who took to social media to register their displeasure against the GFA for blocking Saddick Adams.

Netizens chastise the GFA. for blocking Saddick Adams

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Saddick Adam's woes with the GFA.

AJ Nelson said:

We have tyrants running all our Institutions and Organisations in this country

Kwabena Costy wrote:

See the country we live in -- you turn their enemy now.

Hanan-Confidence Abdul noted:

Everyone is misbehaving in this regime!

Maxwell Akpabli commented:

Kurt Okraku is a shameless man

GTV Ghana added:

This is pathetic to say the least.

Prophet Kofi Oduro pledges to join upcoming GFA protest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned televangelist Prophet Kofi Oduro had added his voice to the growing concerns about the Ghana Football Association's performance under Kurt Okraku.

The televangelist chided the association for its decisions, which have stifled the Black Stars and registered his willingness to join the upcoming demonstration against GFA.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh