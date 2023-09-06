The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority has started phasing out all driving licence cards issued before September 2017

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has begun phasing out all old driving licence cards issued before September 2017.

Drivers are to replace their old cards with the new smart driving licence cards at no extra cost.

The phasing-out process will run until March 31, 2024. Source: Facebook/@Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Ghana

According to the authority, the exercise, phasing out will run until March 31, 2024, following which all old card driving licences will become invalid.

“The Authority is inviting all holders of the PVC card driver’s licences to submit them to the nearest DVLA office for verification and replacement for the smart card driver’s licence."

The authority has cautioned that holders of the old driving licences who fail to replace them within the specified period will have to reapply and undergo all required tests to obtain a new driving licence.

TIN requirements for vehicles

The DVLA earlier announced that a Tax Identification Number will be needed to register vehicles.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that this requirement took effect in January 2019.

The authority said this measure was to reduce overcrowding at DVLA offices during the mandatory process of renewing licences.

MP supports residents to get licences

Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the Ayawso West Wuogon MP, distributed a second batch of driving licences to some of her constituents.

YEN.com.gh reported that the move was part of the MP's Youth In Driving Programme, which seeks to secure licences for eligible drivers

Her target is to support 400 constituents with licences to boost their chances of securing related jobs.

Police crackdown on Okadas

Police have been cracking down on all owners of unregistered or uninsured motorcycles and tricycles.

Hundreds of motorcycles were impounded, with their owners and drivers arrested and fined in many cases.

For example, at Techiman, the District Police Command impounded 89 motorbikes and 4 tricycles following an operation to clamp down on using motorbikes for criminal activities within the Municipality.

Source: YEN.com.gh