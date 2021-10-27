A young man suffering from mental health issue has received help from Edwin A. Provencal and his transformation photo wowed many

A young lady identified as Linda Amiani who shared the story said Provencal and his friend had always seen the man on the road for the past five to six years

He was taken to a psychiatric hospital where he received treatment, and a transformation photo shows him smiling for the camera

A Ghanaian man identified as Edwin A. Provencal has warmed hearts on social media after helping a man suffering from a mental health issue.

According to a young lady, Linda Amiani, who shared the story on LinkedIn, Provencal and his friend had been seeing the man lying on the road for the past five to six years and they always discussed him.

The statement read:

"In the past year, we always saw this “mental patient“ every day lying opposite Chains Homes in the morning. We always discussed him but none of us took any action.

"I have been walking every morning with my friend on the Burma Camp road for the past 5 - 6 years."

He was helped

Provencal said three months ago, his friend told him that he didn't feel right and couldn't sleep because of the man's situation.

"Three months ago, my friend, who is very spiritual, told me he didn’t feel right and couldn’t sleep and that he had to do something about the situation. I thought he was joking so I wished him GOOD LUCK.

"The next day whilst we were on our walk, he told me he had arranged for the man to be taken to the psychiatric hospital at Assylum Down."

The man finally got cured

Provencal said they were called on the 13th of October that the man was due for discharge because he had been cured.

According to Provencal, all the bills have been settled and arrangements are being made to send the man home for integration with his family.

The statement concluded:

"When I saw the man, I couldn’t hold back my tears. God indeed works through his angels here on earth."

Social media reacts

LinkedIn users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Polly Galita said:

"Why is mental heath a difficult thing and why in some countries it is still considered a taboo. Does anyone have any thoughts on this?"

Maxwell Kilwake Lumbasi commented:

"Great work."

Byaruhanga Linda wrote:

"We thank God."

Morayo Dahunsi said:

"God bless you."

