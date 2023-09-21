Scores of demonstrators moving towards the Jubilee House were arrested on Thursday by the police

The demonstrations on September 21, 2023 is to highlight what organisers say is rampant corruption and mismanagement under the Akufo-Addo government

Police, meanwhile, say they have secured an injunction against the protests dubbed OccuptyJulorbiHouse

Police have arrested scores of protestors who poured onto the streets of Accra on Thursday, September 21, 2023, to take part in the #OccupyJulorBiHouse demonstration.

The demonstrations taking place on the birthday of Ghana's first president Dr Kwame Nkrumah is being organised by an Accra-based civil society group, Democracy Hub,

Protestors say they hope to use the demonstration to call on the President and members of the Economic Management Team to #FixTheCountry.

Demonstrators say the level of economic mismanagement and theft that has engulfed the Akufo-Addo government from the highest levels needs to be addressed.

Police filed a last-minute injunction against the protests

Although the demonstrators informed police ahead of time, police say they secured an injunction from the court to stop the protests just hours before it was scheduled to start.

Organisers, meanwhile, say they have not been served any such injunction documents from the court and so rallied Ghanaians to pour onto the street.

We don't know where they are taking us

Broadcasting on Facebook from the massive police bus holding them, one of the conveners of the demonstration Oliver Barker-Vormawor, said the arrest was unlawful and arbitrary.

"We don’t know where they are taking us,” he cried out.

He also said the arrest of the peaceful demonstrators showed that the government had weaponised the police to suppress demonstrators.

“They have no right to arrest demonstrators in the country. This is not the democracy we signed up for. This is not a democracy," he said.

Ghanaian protesters storm Jubilee House

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the protestors marched on the seat of Ghana's presidency in protest of bad governance.

The Ghana Police Service made last-minute legal attempts to stop the protest.

The group organising the protest, Democracy Hub, said it had not been served any legal process to suspend the protest.

