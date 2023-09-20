There was a clash between landguards and some wood sellers along the Accra-Nsawam road

One person is feared dead and several others injured after the clash escalated into a riot

Police have said calm has returned to the area and investigations into the incident are ongoing

Police have said calm has been restored at Ofankor following a violent incident Wednesday morning that saw the blocking of public roads and the burning of tires.

Initial investigations by police indicated that a dispute between landguards and some wood sellers triggered the riot along the Accra-Nsawam road on the morning of Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Ghana police have restored calm to the area. Source: Getty Images

In a statement, the police service said it has strengthened security in the area and a blocked road has been opened to normal traffic flow.

"Investigation so far indicates that the riot was in relation to a land litigation issue... Investigation continues to get the perpetrators arrested to face justice," police said.

One person is feared dead, while several others have sustained injuries.

Reports indicated that a landowner was trying to evict the wood sellers unlawfully.

Commitment to fighting landguards

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the police said it remained committed to fighting land guards and has stepped up protection of communities affected by land guards.

The service further assured that it will uphold the rule of law.

“…the service has in recent times intensified its anti-land guard operations in communities affected by the activities of these land guards and this renewed effort will not stop until perpetrators of such illegal activities are brought to justice.”

Past landguard troubles

In December 2022, YEN.com.gh reported that some landguards attacked construction site workers at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

The workers at the site fought back and shot at the landguards, wounding one of them.

In April 2021, landguards disrupted a press conference organised by a New Patriotic Party group at Dansoman.

