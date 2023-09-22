John Agyekum Kufuor is being praised for the contents of a tweet he made on the first day of the OccupyJulorbiHouse protests

He posted a comment he made in 2008 that underscored respect for human rights, democracy, and the rule of law as important for peace everywhere

The timing of the tweet has been interpreted to mean an endorsement of an ongoing protest against Akufo-Addo and a condemnation of arrests of some of the protestors

A social media post on Thursday by former president John Agyekum Kufuor has been interpreted as indirect support for the OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrations.

On the first day of the protests on September 21, some 49 protestors were rounded up by police officers claiming protestors had flouted a court order preventing the protests.

Protestors sit on the streets with their placards and the post that appeared on John Kufuor's X page. Source: Twitter/@ohnAKufuor

Source: Twitter

The protests are to demand action on the debilitating economic crisis and rampant corruption under the Akufo-Addo administration.

Amid the concerns about arrests and whether they are even legal, a post appeared on Kufuor's page on X.

It read as follows:

"Respect for human rights, democracy, rule of law, coupled with free and fair elections are essential to good governance and development of peace and security everywhere. J.A. Kufuor, 2008."

Day 2 of the protests on Friday, September 22, 2023, saw lots of celebrities taking part in the peaceful demonstrations.

Ghanaians on social media praise Kufuor's post

Many Ghanaians have been commending the former president for the post, claiming he has endorsed the posters and condemned the arrests and alleged assault on the protesters.

@Quophieparadise called Kufuor a true leader:

"You’re that leader! I now understand why you didn’t want to hand over the seat to that Pharisee when your time of office ended! You knew today will come."

@Agyeiwaa__1 also said:

"You didn’t want Nana Addo because you knew what was coming!! Sorry we couldn’t see that too."

@Views09 saw the post as an endorsement of the protests:

"Ex President Kufuor has spoken..he’s backing the youth and not the government..beautiful "

Efia Odo, Kelvyn Boy join other celebrities to support #Occupyjulorbihouse demo

Meanwhile, Efia Odo, EL, Comedian Warris and Kelvyn Boy showed up to support the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.

Protestors massed up at the 37 bus stop in Accra to begin the second bday of protests.

An Accra-based civil society group, Democracy Hub, organised the protest, which is scheduled to run until September 23, 2023.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor alleges there are attempts to stop his ongoing activism

One of the conveners of the protests Oliver Barker-Vormawor has said there are attempts to stop the protests against the Akufo-Addo regime.

According to him, $1 million and government positions were offered to him and other conveners of FixTheCountry.

He urged Ghanaians to join the FixTheCountry activism to pressure the government to build a better country for future generations.

