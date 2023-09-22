Efia Odo, EL, Comedian Warris and Kelvyn Boy have showed up to support the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration is on its second day with protestors massing up at the 37 bus stop

An Accra-based civil society group, Democracy Hub, organised the protest, which was scheduled to run until September 23, 2023

Ghanaian celebrities have joined the Democracy Hub group for the second day of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.

After the crackdown on protestors on September 21, 2023, celebrities including Efia Odo, EL, Kelvyn Boy and comedian Warris were among the many Ghanaians who showed up in support at the 37 bus terminal.

Efia Odo was at the second day of the #Occupyjulorbihouse Demonstration. Source: Twitter/@KobbyKyei_ .

Images online have shown these celebs joining the cause against bad governance.

Forty-nine protestors were rounded up around the 37 bus terminal, where a number had assembled for the planned protest.

An Accra-based civil society group, Democracy Hub, organised the protest, which was scheduled to run for three days.

On the eve of the protest, the police said it had filed an injunction from the court to bar the protests.

NDC condemns arrest of protestors

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) condemned the arrest of protesters trying to march on the presidency.

The opposition party described the arrest of the protestors as shameful and brutish in a statement.

The party urged its members to offer legal support to the protests who were arrested by police unlawfully.

Bridget Otoo assaulted by the police

Broadcaster Bridget Otoo was one of many people who went to the Accra Regional Police Command to solidarise with those arrested and demand their release.

During the exchanges, the broadcaster was allegedly assaulted by some police officers.

In a video circulating online, she was seen being pulled along in a melee. In a later video, Bridget Otoo confirmed that she had been assaulted by the police adding that her dress got torn during the altercation.

"The policeman grabbed me along with another man and ripped my shirt. So I'm standing here, half-naked. I don't know who gave me this to wrap around my middle because I'm not comfortable," she said.

Husband of Bridget Otoo fumes

Moments after Bridget's incident went viral, YEN.com.gh reported that her husband Dr Ago Tetteh

He went on a rant against police officers ar the Accra Regional Command.

"Let them kill her and let's see. This is a foolish thing to do. I'll show them I'm a man. I'm right here. Any police officer should come try me and let's see," he said.

