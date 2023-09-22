Protests have massed up for a second day for the protest dubbed #OccupyJulorbiHouse against Akufo-Addo

Arrests of 49 persons marred the first day of the protests, but organisers urged Ghanaians to show up for the second day

The activist group #FixTheCountry condemned the arrests and thanked citizens who showed up for the first day

Protestors have gathered for a second day to demonstrate against the Nana Akufo-Addo government in a movement dubbed #OccupyJulorbiHouse.

The detention of 49 protestors marred the first day of the protest on September 21, 2023.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse is planned to run for three days. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Despite the arrests, a statement signed by the convenors of #FixTheCountry urged Ghanaians to show up on the second day of the protest.

An Accra-based civil society group, Democracy Hub, organised the protest, which was scheduled to run for three days.

On the eve of the protest, the police said it had filed an injunction from the court to bar the protests.

NDC condemns arrest of protestors

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) condemned the arrest of protesters trying to march on the presidency.

The opposition party described the arrest of the protestors as shameful and brutish in a statement.

The party urged its members to offer legal support to the protests who were arrested by police unlawfully.

Bridget Otoo assaulted by the police

Broadcaster Bridget Otoo was one of many people who went to the Accra Regional Police Command to solidarise with those arrested and demand their release.

During the exchanges, the broadcaster was allegedly assaulted by some police officers.

In a video circulating online, she was seen being pulled along in a melee. In a later video, Bridget Otoo confirmed that she had been assaulted by the police adding that her dress got torn during the altercation.

"The policeman grabbed me along with another man and ripped my shirt. So I'm standing here, half-naked. I don't know who gave me this to wrap around my middle because I'm not comfortable," she said.

Husband of Bridget Otoo fumes

Moments after Bridget's incident went viral, YEN.com.gh reported that her husband Dr Ago Tetteh was spotted in a video charging at the police officers at the regional command.

"Let them kill her and let's see. This is a foolish thing to do. I'll show them I'm a man. I'm right here. Any police officer should come try me and let's see," he said.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh