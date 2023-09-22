Oliver Barker-Vormawor has alleged that there are attempts to stop his ongoing activism and protests against the Akufo-Addo regime

According to him, $1 million and government positions were offered to him and other conveners of FixTheCountry

He wants Ghanaians to join the FixTheCountry activism to pressure the government to build a better country for future generations

Convener of social change group FixTheCountry, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has claimed the government dreads the protests against economic hardship and has even offered inducements to top them.

He said a prominent government official offered $1 million and government positions to stop the activism by FixTheCountry and allied organisations.

he has evidence of the offer made by the government official at a meeting.

"They offered to set up a committee and appoint us as members in order to stop this activism. This was made directly to me and other leaders of FixTheCountry, which we refused.

"This conversation was had with the minister of national security, minister of finance, and a Brigadier-General of the Ghana Armed Forces at a safe house at Cantonment," Barker-Vormawor told Metro TV.

He said he would have gone public with the evidence a long time ago but some people called him to appeal to him not to do so.

"The minister of national security himself called me to come to Ghana (I was in the UK at the time) at public expense. I rejected it and said I would pay for my own ticket and flew down to Ghana," he added.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, who is leading another demonstration on September 22 after a similar one the previous day, wants Ghanaians to show up to send a strong message to the government.

Police arrest demonstrators of OccupyJulorbiHouse protests

Meanwhile, on Thursday, September 21, YEN.com.gh reported that scores of demonstrators moving towards the Jubilee House were arrested by the police.

The demonstrations on September 21, 2023, were to highlight what organisers say is rampant corruption and mismanagement under the Akufo-Addo government.

Police, meanwhile, said they have secured an injunction against the protests dubbed OccuptyJulorbiHouse.

