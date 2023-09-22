A photograph of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah wearing a somber expression gained attention during the commemoration of his birthday on September 21, 2023

A photograph depicting Dr. Kwame Nkrumah wearing a visibly pensive expression has garnered considerable attention following the observance of his birthday on September 21, 2023.

This date also marked the commencement of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, a three-day event dedicated to shedding light on the economic challenges plaguing Ghana.

During the protest, law enforcement authorities detained numerous participants, sparking public discourse and reactions.

Protestors at OccupyJulorbiHouse Photo credit: @sikaofficial

Source: Getty Images

The photograph, originally shared by Nana Aba Anamoah, has become the focal point of discussions on social media, particularly Twitter.

How social media has been reacting to the sad photo of Kwame Nkrumah

At the time of this report, it had amassed almost 400,000 views. Netizens have expressed a wide range of sentiments in response to the image, linking the struggles of Nkrumah's era to the contemporary economic difficulties confronting Ghanaians.

@MoniesGH2021 said:

It’s sad where we have reached as a country after all his sufferings

@AwuradeAbeg added:

Ghana ankasa dem for sell the country and send the money to our E-zwich or dem for make some obroni bi come take over oh

@bingydeiwa commented:

Very shameful for such a man with so much vision and foresight for us some years ago. If he was not be sold out by our own selfish and greediness by now no one will have will be crying especially the youth walking on desert and dying on sea on their way to Europe.

@RilaWear indicated:

Kwame kraaa wupre dodo... Who told you we needed independent???? Now we won go back so come remove your mouth wherever you are na y33br3 oooo ntom... Come see how we are running to them

See the post below:

Activist accuses government of trying to halt protests, alleges offers of $1 million and positions

Meanwhile, Oliver Barker-Vormawor alleges that efforts are underway to obstruct his ongoing activism and protests against the Akufo-Addo regime.

He asserts that he and other FixTheCountry conveners were offered $1 million and government positions.

Barker-Vormawor is calling on Ghanaians to join the FixTheCountry movement to exert pressure on the government for the betterment of future generations.

Protesters rally for second day in #occupyjulorbihouse movement amid detentions

Also, demonstrators have assembled for a consecutive day to express their discontent with the Nana Akufo-Addo administration in an action called #OccupyJulorbiHouse.

The initial day of the protest on September 21, 2023, was marked by the arrest of 49 protestors.

