Archbishop Nicolas Duncan-Williams has warned the government not to underestimate the anger of protesting youth

Duncan-Williams said it was dangerous for the government to neglect the concerns of young Ghanaians

Duncan-Williams’ comments came after hundreds of young Ghanaians hit the streets for the Occupy Julorbi House protests

Archbishop Nicolas Duncan-Williams has cautioned the government over its handling of the grievances of the youth.

The Action Chapel International founder said it was dangerous to neglect the youth during a sermon on September 24, 2023.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams delivers a sermon. Source: Facebook/@Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Source: Facebook

He further described the youth as unpredictable and compared their conduct to disobeying parents.

“It is a very bad move for any government in Africa to ignore the cry and concern of the next generation because it is difficult to ignore them.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"This young generation, they don't care kraa, so when you are dealing with them, you need to be very skilful and very tactful," the preacher said.

Duncan-Williams' comments came after the Occupy Julorbi House protests held from Thursday, September 21, 2023, to Saturday, September 23, 2023.

A group called Democracy Hub organised the original demonstration in Ghana.

Police arrested 49 of the protestors and were subsequently accused of police brutality.

Occupy Julorbi House in the UK

New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in the UK tried to disrupt a planned Occupy Julorbi House held at the Ghana High Commission.

A protestor in the UK who spoke to YEN.com.gh said the NPP supporters were calling them unpatriotic.

The NPP supporters were singing songs and trying to drown out the chants from the Occupy Julorbi House protestors.

NDC condemns arrest of protestors

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) condemned the arrest of protestors trying to march on the presidency.

The opposition party described the arrest of the protestors as shameful and brutish in a statement.

The party urged its members to offer legal support to the protestors who were arrested by police unlawfully.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh