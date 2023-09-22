The National Democratic Congress has condemned the arrest of protesters trying to march on the presidency

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the arrest of protesters who were demonstrating against the government on Thursday, September 21.

The opposition party in a statement said the arrests violated human rights.

The NDC described the arrest of the protestors as shameful and brutish in a statement

“The NDC is saddened by such crude tactics being deployed by the Police at a time when the IGP is being applauded for making efforts toward transforming the Ghana Police Service into the best institution in the country. This shameful show of brute force runs counter to that."

The NDC further extended its sympathy by making a pledge of legal support to the protestors arrested by police.

An Accra-based civil society group, Democracy Hub, organised the protest, which was scheduled to run for three days.

On the eve of the protest, the police secured an injunction from the court barring the protest from moving forth.

The protesters said they had not been served with the ruling leading to the eventual arrests.

Bridget Otoo assaulted by the police

Bridget Otoo was one of many people who went to the Accra Regional Police Command to solidarise with those arrested and demand their release.

During the exchanges, the broadcaster was allegedly assaulted by some police officers. In a video circulating online, she was seen being pulled along in a melee.

In a later video, Bridget Otoo confirmed that she had been assaulted by the police adding that her dress got torn during the altercation.

"The policeman grabbed me along with another man and ripped my shirt. So I'm standing here, half-naked. I don't know who gave me this to wrap around my middle because I'm not comfortable," she said.

Husband of Bridget Otoo fumes over police harassment

Moments after Bridget's incident went viral, YEN.com.gh reported that her husband Dr Ago Tetteh was spotted in a video charging at the police officers at the regional command.

"Let them kill her and let's see. This is a foolish thing to do. I'll show them I'm a man. I'm right here. Any police officer should come try me and let's see," he said.

