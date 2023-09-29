New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in the UK have tried to disrupt a planned #OccupyJulorBiHouse in the country

A protestor in the UK who spoke to YEN.com.gh said the NPP supporters were calling them unpatriotic

The NPP supporters were singing songs and trying to drown out the chants from the #OccupyJulorBiHouse protestors

New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in the UK have tried to disrupt a planned #OccupyJulorBiHouse protest at the Ghana High Commission.

A protestor on the ground in the UK told YEN.com.gh that the NPP supporters, mostly older people, outnumbered the young Ghanaians who wanted to protest the Akufo-Addo government.

The NPP supporters outnumbered the anti-government protestors. Source: Twitter/@chels_iii

Source: Twitter

The protestor also said the NPP supporters were trying to stoke tensions.

“They’ve been using megaphones to drown us out, calling us assassins, Togolese, Somalian and other country names. They’ve been trying to antagonise us and provoke us."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The #OccupyJulorBiHouse protestors numbered about 20, while the NPP supporters trying to scuttle the protest were about 30.

UK police had separated the two groups to keep the peace.

Democracy Hub organised the original #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration in Ghana.

It was meant to voice discontent at the government's dysfunction under the Akufo-Addo administration.

The demonstrations were held from Thursday, September 21, 2023, to Saturday, September 23, 2023.

The protesters gathered at the 37 station and attempted to march to the Jubilee House, the seat of government. Police arrested 49 persons on the first day of the protest.

NDC condemns arrest of protestors

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) condemned the arrest of protesters trying to march on the presidency.

The opposition party described the arrest of the protestors as shameful and brutish in a statement.

The party urged its members to offer legal support to the protesters who were arrested by police unlawfully.

Bridget Otoo assaulted by the police

Broadcaster Bridget Otoo was one of many people who went to the Accra Regional Police Command to solidarise with those arrested and demand their release.

During the exchanges, the broadcaster was allegedly assaulted by some police officers.

In a video, Bridget Otoo said she had been assaulted by the police, adding that her dress got torn during the altercation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh