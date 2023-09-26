The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Youth Wing has dismissed the concerns of #OccupyJulorbiHouse protestors

The NPP Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha, said there was nothing concrete in the concerns raised by protestors

Salam Mustapha said the Akufo-Addo government is working to address Ghana’s economic challenges

The Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has downplayed the three-day #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, organised by the pressure group, Democracy Hub.

In a statement, the NPP Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha, said there was nothing concrete.

Salam Mustapha (L) and anti-government protests (R). Source: Facebook/@NPP Youth Wing

Source: Getty Images

Mustapha said the difficulties complained about during the protest were seemingly global.

"We are in difficulties, no doubt about it. But I can state unequivocally that all young people around the world share similar stories as we do here, though with varying degrees, but sufficiently, there’s global stress on us all."

He, however said the Akufo-Addo government was well-placed to address these concerns.

“I have absolute trust in this government and the efforts underway to get us out of the woods,” Salam Mustapha assured.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration was organised by a group called Democracy Hub.

It was meant to voice discontent at the government's dysfunction under the Akufo-Addo administration.

The demonstrations were held from Thursday, September 21, 2023, to Saturday, September 23, 2023.

The protesters gathered at the 37 station and attempted to march to the Jubilee House, the seat of government.

Police commander summoned over abuse

The Police Management Board has summoned the Accra Regional Police Commander over the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

The commander was summoned in connection with the allegations of police abuse during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests.

Police arrested 49 persons during the protests at the 37 station and near the seat of the presidency.

