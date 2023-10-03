A policeman was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after Ashaiman protesters pelted him with stones

Police swiftly moved in to arrest about five protesters in connection with the assault on the law enforcement officer

The protest was organised by the Fix The Country movement to push the government to fix deplorable roads in the Ashaiman municipality

A police officer deployed to escort protesters taking part in a demonstration by the Concerned Citizens of Ashaiman has been rushed to the hospital over violence.

According to a report by 3 News, the officer was pelted with stones during the Tuesday, October 3, 2023 protests, and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Further updates on the incident said one protester has been picked up over the attack on the law enforcement officer.

Two Ashaiman protesters holding up a sign that says "Ashaiman Deserves Better" and police deployed to the demonstration.

Source: Facebook

Tuesday's protest by the Concerned Citizens of Ashaiman is to raise awareness about poor roads in the Ashaiman community.

Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Henry Norgbey, who took part in the protest, said the Nana Akufo-Addo administration has been insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians.

YEN.com.gh reported previously that five persons were arrested during the protest over bad roads at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

The Fix The Country movement said it was sending legal support to the persons who had been arrested.

Videos posted online showed some persons believed to be protestors in police custody at Ashaiman.

Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu gets vulgar during OccupyBoG demo

In other news, the Madina MP is trending on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, for throwing vulgar words at the Akufo-Addo administration during the OccupyBoG protests that also took place on the same days as the Ashaiman protests.

Francis-Xavier Sosu used unprintable words akin to Ga fishing communities to vent his frustration at the government.

The protests on Tuesday called on BoG Governor, Dr Ernest Addison, and his deputies to resign for poorly managing the country's wealth in 2022.

NDC threatened to defy police over picketing at BoG

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that NDC threatened to storm the Bank of Ghana premises despite a warning from police.

The NDC’s youth organiser, George Opare Addo, said the protestors plan to stick to their original plan of picketing at the Bank of Ghana headquarters.

The Ghana Police Service earlier released a statement indicating that the protestors would not be allowed near the headquarters.

