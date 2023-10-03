Police reportedly arrested five persons during the protest over bad roads at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region

The Fix The Country movement said it was sending legal support to the persons who had been arrested

Videos posted online showed some persons believed to be protestors in police custody at Ashaiman

At least five persons were reportedly arrested during the #FixOurRoads Ashaiman protest on October 3, 2023.

The Fix The Country Movement released a statement saying it was aware of the arrests.

Reports indicated that police arrested at least five people. Source/Twitter@gr8mxn/Getty Images

Source: Facebook

The group said it has dispatched legal support for the arrested persons in police custody.

Videos showed protestors in police cells, but why they were picked up remains unclear.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

There have been no reports of violence from the Ashaiman protest, organised by the Coalition of Ashaiman Residents, to demand better road infrastructure.

The group has given the government a two-month ultimatum to improve roads in town.

Status of Ghana roads

Commenting on some road projects earlier, Roads Minister KwasiAmoako-Attah said the progress of work on the Makango-Salaga road to date was 25 per cent.

YEN.com.gh reported that this statement was made in response to a question posed by the MP for Salaga South in 2022.

The Salaga MP wanted to know when the Makango-Salaga and other roads under construction in her area would be completed.

Plan to expand motorway to 10 lanes

YEN.com.gh reported that the Roads and Highways minister revealed a plan to expand the highway connecting Accra and Tema to 10 lanes.

Kwasi Amoako-Atta said the 10-lane road will be composed of free-way, access control, three urban highways, and some footbridges for pedestrians.

The motorway is an essential road connecting Accra to the port city of Tema.

Motorway considered a death trap

YEN.com.gh also reported that an articulated truck crashed into one of the toll booths on the Accra-Tema Motorway, killing an attendant instantly.

Another attendant who happens to be deaf and dumb also sustained severe injuries.

This incident, recorded in December 2022, is one of the many that has led to calling the motorway a death trap.

Ghanaians recently campaigned online for the motorway to be better maintained.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh