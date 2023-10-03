The Madina MP is trending on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, for throwing vulgar words at the Akufo-Addo administration during the OccupyBoG protests

Francis-Xavier Sosu used unprintable words akin to Ga fishing communities to vent his frustration at the government

The protests on Tuesday call on BoG Governor, Dr Ernest Addison, and his deputies to resign for poorly managing the country's wealth in 2022

Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu has thrown vulgar words the way of the Nana Akufo-Addo administration, blaming the government for debilitating hardship in the country.

Engaging journalists briefly during the OccupyBoG demonstrations, the Madina MP descended to the gutter and used unprintable invectives akin to traditional Ga fishing communities.

Portions of the strong words in Ga language captured on a viral video that YEN.com.gh has sighted goes as follows:

"If not for the fact that I am an MP, I would have said their mothers'...[insulting words pertaining to a woman's private parts]...why are they making suffer like that? They should get away, we've had enough of them..."

The mammoth OccupyBoG demonstration on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, has been organised by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), pressure group AriseGhana, some smaller political parties and other civil society groups to demand the resignation of the Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Ernest Addison, and his deputies.

The protests have been triggered by a loss of 60.8 billion cedi recorded by the BoG in the 2022 fiscal year and the use of over 250 million dollars for the construction of a new headquarters.

NDC threatens to defy police over picketing at BoG HQ

In related news, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) threatened to storm the Bank of Ghana premises despite a warning by police.

The NDC’s youth organiser, George Opare Addo, said the protestors plan to stick to their original plan of picketing at the Bank of Ghana headquarters.

The Ghana Police Service earlier released a statement indicating that the protestors would not be allowed near the headquarters.

Chants of "revolution" and calls for Addison to resign dominate protests

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that the huge demonstration started early morning at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

At least 5,000 protesters, made up of the youth, are taking part in the demonstration.

When the protests started, protestors were captured in videos chanting war songs and calling for Dr Addison to leave office immediately.

Ghana police outline route for protest

Also, the Ghana police service outlined the route for the Minority's demonstration against the Bank Of Ghana.

Police say protesters will not be allowed to picket at the Bank of Ghana Headquarters.

The Ghana Police Service also announced that some roads will be blocked to accommodate the protestors.

Source: YEN.com.gh