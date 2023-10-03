The National Democratic Congress (NDC) threatened to storm the Bank of Ghana premises despite a warning from police

The NDC’s youth organiser, George Opare Addo, said the protestors plan to stick to their original plan of picketing at the Bank of Ghana headquarters

The Ghana Police Service earlier released a statement indicating that the protestors would not be allowed near the headquarters

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) plans to storm the Bank of Ghana premises during the Occupy BoG protest, despite a warning from police.

The NDC’s youth organiser, George Opare Addo, told the press that the Minority MPs leading the protest had already made their conditions known to the police.

NDC MPs are demanding the resignation of the Bank of Ghana leadership. Source: Twitter/@AnnanPerry

Source: Getty Images

The police earlier outlined the route for the protest, which does not include a stop at the central bank building.

But Addo insisted they did not need a permit to picket at the Bank of Ghana headquarters.

“The police should come out and stop us,” Addo told a TV3 reporter during the protest march on October 3, 2023.

The protest had been postponed several times due to a disagreement over the route.

The Minority's wish had been to demonstrate at the central bank’s headquarters as it called for the resignation of its governor, Ernest Addison.

Minority slams BoG for losing money

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that the Minority questioned the Bank of Ghana's losses from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

The bank recorded losses of GH¢60.81 in the 2022 fiscal year.

A ranking member on the Parliament's finance committee, Isaac Adongo, said the central bank cannot undertake monetary policy without printing money.

Speaking on behalf of the Minority after the 2023 mid-year budget presentation on July 31, the MP said the Bank of Ghana is broke.

Potential BoG recapitalisation levy

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Minority in Parliament warned Ghanaians that the government could introduce a new tax to support the Bank of Ghana.

The Minority has said this new tax will be described as the Bank of Ghana recapitalisation levy.

This assertion followed the NDC's call for the Bank of Ghana leadership to resign after GH¢60 billion in losses.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh