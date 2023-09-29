A 15-year-old Ghanaian girl named Elianne Andam was stabbed in Croydon, South London

The girl's family said it was heartbroken following the incident but was going to take solace in their Christian faith

The killing of the girl has shocked the UK and drawn condemnation from UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

A 15-year-old Ghanaian girl, Elianne Andam, was stabbed to death by a 17-year-old boy she knew in Croydon, South London.

The stabbing of the girl prompted condemnation from the UK prime minister, Rishi Sunak.

Elianne Andam was on her way to school when she was stabbed. Source: UGC/UK Met Police

Source: UGC

According to reports, she was on her way to school on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, when she was attacked while getting off a bus. She was a pupil of Old Palace of John Whitgift School.

"Officers were at the scene within two minutes of the call being received. They worked with emergency service colleagues to provide first aid. Despite their efforts, the 15-year-old sadly died at the scene," UK police said.

Her Ghanaian parents were described as being active in the Christian community. A statement issued on behalf of Elianne's family said:

"Our hearts are broken, and we are overwhelmed by sorrow and grief. Our faith in the Lord is strengthening us."

Man jailed for violent robbery

A 19-year-old man was jailed 17 years after stabbing a woman and robbing her of GH¢976 in August 2023.

The convict pleaded for mercy when he was given a 17-year jail term for the attack, which took place at Sakumono.

The convict said he did not know what came over him when he attacked and robbed the woman.

Kwame Danso township protests robbery incidents

YEN.com.gh also reported that residents of Kwame Danso in the Sene West District protested because of incessant robbery incidents.

The protest came after a robbery incident left one dead and four wounded at a phone shop in July 2023.

The DCE of the area has pledged to appeal for security reinforcements from the regional minister.

Thief traced using stolen AirPods

In August 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that a thief, Bortey Borteye, was arrested after he broke into a room at Nungua in Accra and stole cash and personal effects, including an Apple AirPods.

Bortey's decision to steal the AirPods helped police track the gadget on the complainant's phone, leading to his arrest.

He has been jailed on two counts for five and two years, but the sentences will run concurrently.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh