A student nurse from the UK died on a trip to Ghana after she went for a midnight swim with her friends

Millie Ann Gentry, 19, had spent about two weeks in Ghana at the time she died and was staying in a beach resort in Busua

Millie Ann Gentry was from Gomersal in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, and was staying with her friend Erin Byrnes in Ghana

A 19-year-old UK national, Millie Ann Gentry, died while volunteering at a hospital in Ghana in March 2023.

Gentry, a student nurse, died after going for a midnight swim in the sea, according to recent reports.

The nursing student reportedly hit her head in the water and drowned.

Gentry had spent about two weeks in Ghana at the time she died. She was staying at a beach resort in Busua, in the Western Region.

According to an inquest, she and a friend decided to go for a swim at around 12.30 am. Gentry’s friend said strong waves pulled in when they were swimming.

Her friend was rescued, but Gentry was found dead after about four hours of searching.

After a post-mortem, it was found that Miss Gentry had drowned and had a head injury inflicted on her while in the sea.

A coroner concluded that Gentry died as a result of misadventure after she and her friends were 'overwhelmed' unexpectedly while swimming at sea.

