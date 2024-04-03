A fraudster reportedly selling fake gold was lynched in the Upper Denkyira East district

A suspected fake gold dealer was lynched at Kubi near Dunkwa, in Upper Denkyira East Municipal District of the Central Region.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was found beside the Roman Catholic Church at Kubi.

The victim tried selling the gold to two persons.

According to the Amponyase Police, he and one other went to Kubi to sell fake gold to a woman identified as `Oboro' at a price of GH¢20,500.

After the woman suspected the gold to be fake, the deceased tried to sell the gold to a separate person who sounded an alarm, leading to the lynching

The body has since been transported and deposited at Obuasi Government Hospital Mortuary pending identification, preservation and autopsy

Chief saves man caught sleeping with married woman from lynching

There have been other instances where mob justice has not resulted in violence.

The Paramount Chief of Bole Traditional Area banished a man for sleeping with several married women.

Residents of Bole had initially tried to lynch the man after he was caught in the act of sleeping with a married woman.

A statement from the chief explained that the so-called womaniser had been banished for his safety.

In the Western Region, two persons accused of stealing three goats from a chop bar had their heads shaved with machetes after being caught.

The two suspects were being targeted by a youth group at Sawdadiem in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.

They were also accused of committing other crimes in the community, such as sexual assault.

Thief traced using stolen AirPods

In August 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that a thief was arrested after he broke into a room at Nungua in Accra and stole cash and personal effects, including Apple AirPods.

30-year-old Bortey Borteye's decision to steal the AirPods helped police track the gadget on the complainant's phone, leading to his arrest.

He has been jailed on two counts for five and two years, but the sentences will run concurrently.

