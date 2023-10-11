Residents in the Volta Region, especially those residing close to the Akosombo Dam are counting their losses after heavy rains

Homes have been flooded in three Tongu districts triggering mass displacement of residents

Also, due to the spillage of the Akosombo Dam, also due to the heavy rains, Tilapia farms close to the riverbanks have been destroyed

Heavy rains in parts of the Volta Region and a subsequent spillage of the Akosombo Dam by authorities have flooded homes and destroyed Tilapia fish farms.

Reports seen by YEN.com.gh show that at least three districts in Tongu and Anlo in the region are the hardest hit.

The Volta River Authority (VRA), managers of the Akosombo Dam, have been compelled to conduct a spillage of the dam because of a "consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level" following the rains.

Akosombo Dam (L) and a victim of the homes-flooding caused by the spillage of the dam. Source: YouTube/@myjoyonline

The spillage, according to information trickling in, shows that residents downstream of the dam and those living near the riverbanks have been advised to evacuate the area.

The flow rate of the spillage would be increased to 5,700 cubic meters per second, nearly three times the amount that has caused significant damage downstream in the past.

"Fish farms are being destroyed, leading to losses for Ghanaians who invested in Tilapia farming," other reports say.

Photos and Videos capture massive flooding in Accra

In other news, YEN.com.gh has reported that heavy rains on Friday, September 22, caused flooding in some parts of Accra and destroyed many properties.

For instance, the popular China Mall at the Ashaiman overhead has been flooded, disrupting trading activities.

Also, on the Tema Motorway road leading to the TT Brothers area, there has been severe flooding.

Similarly, heavy rains in the North East Region a month earlier caused a humanitarian crisis as homes were submerged in flood waters.

Major road networks in Walewale, Nalerigu and its environs have also been destroyed, making it impossible for NADMO to reach flood victims with relief items.

NADMO explains that constant rains that lasted for about four days are the cause of the precarious situation in the North East Region.

