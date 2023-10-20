A resident of Odorkor has been jailed for sharing nude photos of his ex-girlfriend online after a breakup

The man, Joshua Asiedu, aged 49, is expected to pay his ex-girlfriend GH¢10,000 in compensation for emotional stress

Asiedu was sentenced to three years in prison for non-consensual sharing of an intimate image by an Accra Circuit Court

A man has been jailed for three years for sharing naked pictures of his ex-girlfriend with his friends and on social media.

The convict based in Odorkor, Joshua Asiedu, 49, was also ordered to pay his 19-year-old ex GH¢10,000.

The monetary compensation covers the pain and emotional stress caused to the young woman.

He was found guilty of non-consensual sharing of an intimate image by an Accra Circuit Court.

Police said the suspect shared the nude pictures of the victim on his WhatsApp status because she broke up with him.

Source: YEN.com.gh