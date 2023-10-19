A video of a young man as he tried to present flowers to a police officer has gone viral

The police officer was in no mood for games and decided to snub him

Many people who saw the video agreed with the move by the policewoman to reject the gift from the man

The move by a Ghanaian TikToker to impress a female policeman has stirred massive reactions on social media.

This comes after a video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the moment the young man approached the police officer while she was working, went on one knee, and tried to act nice by giving her a flower.

Luck, however, evaded him as the policewoman was in no mood for jokes and smashed the flower out of his hand.

She proceeded to warn the young man regarding his actions.

The 33-second video was captioned:

"Mami Police what did i do wrong ,showing love, turn to slap".

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 5,000 likes and 900 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the actions of the police officer

Many people in reacting to the video sided with the police officer over her decision not to accept the flower from the young man.

maxwell stated:

masa she's on duty ,,that uniform u see like dat can't be used for that whiles on duty

Larry Bilson26 added:

So shame Ghana police show love to your people ok.... Imagine this guy was in America you'll see how sherif personal will hug him soo lovely

British monarch commented:

I’m not a Ghanaian but sometimes check their faces before you play with them. Na nim s3 Kobra

GOODNEWS KOBBY wrote:

With the country current situation, this prank cannot work, use money instead of the flowers

moshebenyahkove reacted:

Africa no like flower ooo we get plenty pushes thats why..next time use money ..u will see her true love

Ghanaian TikToker arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular TikToker Kakai Shatta was arrested on allegations of defrauding people by impersonating a disabled person.

This arrest comes after Kakai Shatta was previously featured on Onua TV, where he openly admitted his ability to walk and even demonstrated it.

He justified his actions by stating that he adopted the facade of being disabled to garner sympathy for individuals with disabilities.

