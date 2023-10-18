A mobile money merchant was jailed after pretending to be the Oti Regional Police Commander to release a friend in police custody

The merchant was jailed for six months in prison with hard labour because of his false pretence attempt

The merchant's friend had been arrested for the possession of narcotic substances at Teshie Bush Road

A mobile money merchant has been jailed for impersonating a deputy police commissioner and tricking a police station into releasing a suspect from cells.

Richard Sie impersonated the Oti Regional Police Commander, Charles Domanban, and tried to release his friend, Ismaila Issaka, from police custody after a narcotics arrest.

Richard Sie impersonated the Oti Regional Police Commander. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GNA reported that Sie was charged with falsely pretending to be a public officer and unlawful possession of narcotics.

Issaka was fined GH₵2,400 while Sie was sentenced to six months in prison with hard labour because of his deception.

The impersonation occurred on May 29, 2023, after Issaka had been stopped by police at a checkpoint and found with narcotics.

When Sie found out about the arrest, after a call from Issaka, he identified himself as the Oti Regional Police Commander and ordered his friend’s release.

Sie followed up to the Teshie Bush Road when his friend was not released and was arrested, impersonating the police commander.

Source: YEN.com.gh