Two Nigerian women wept after being sentenced to a combined 17 years in prison in hard labour for trafficking four girls and forcing them into the sex trade.

Of the two, Precious Emmanuel was jailed for 10 years, while Success John was jailed for seven years by the Tarkwa Circuit Court.

The women were sentenced to a combined 17 years with hard labour.

They had been charged with human trafficking and use of trafficked persons.

According to GNA reports, they begged for repatriation to Nigeria after sentencing.

The four victims of the sex trafficking were all Nigerian. They came to Ghana for schooling and sales work but ended up in the sex trade.

