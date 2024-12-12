Ghanaian entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum is trending online with her classy two-piece outfit

The style influencer wore a custom-made ensemble and designer high heels for her latest photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa's perfect makeup look and short hairstyle

Ghanaian event planner Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, popularly known as Afua Asantewaa, has released photos on Instagram.

It comes as she attempts to break the Guinness Record for the longest singing marathon on December 21, 2024.

The African beauty wore a slanted long-sleeve African print dress and matching pants, accentuating her curves for the photoshoot.

Afua Asantewaa looks terrific in an African print dress. Photo credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon.

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa accessorised her look with gold stud earrings that matched perfectly with her dress.

She shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Pardon for sin and a peace that endureth. Thine own dear presence to cheer and to guide; Strength for today and bright hope for tomorrow, Blessings all mine, with ten thousand beside."

Check out the photos below:

Afua Asantewaa looks splendid in African print

Some Ghanaians have commended Afua Asantewaa for attempting to break the Guinness record for the longest singing marathon in December.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Afua Asantewaa rocks an African print dress

Afua Asantewaa looked younger than her age as she slipped on an off-shoulder African print dress for this lovely photoshoot.

She rocked her short natural hairstyle and mild makeup while smiling beautifully for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Afua Asantewaa attends the Ghana Football Awards

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian event planner Afua Asantewaa who graced the 2024 Ghana Football Awards.

The mother-of-three wore a red corseted gown that highlighted her unique curves as she posed on the red carpet.

Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa's flawless makeup and hairstyle on Instagram.

