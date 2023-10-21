The Paramount Chief of Bole Traditional Area has banished a man for sleeping with several married women

Residents of Bole had initially tried to lynch the man after he was caught in the act of sleeping with a married woman

A statement from the chief explained that the so-called womaniser had been banished for his safety

The Paramount Chief of Bole Traditional Area, Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso, has banished a man for sleeping with several married women in Bole.

The banished man will be thanking his stars as angry community members had initially planned to lynch him.

The man was banished to protect him from the community. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The 40-year-old man was caught with another man’s wife on October 20, 2023, leading to his banishment.

A statement from the Bolewura's Palace explained that the so-called womaniser had been banished for his safety.

He was returned to the Bole District Police for protection and banished a day later.

The married woman he was caught with was protected at the Bolewura's Palace because of threats to her life.

Source: YEN.com.gh