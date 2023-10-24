Disaster struck on Tuesday after a truck loaded with cartons of bottles plunged into a building believed to be the party office of the NPP

One woman has been confirmed dead, while another woman sustained severe injuries to her legs

The fatal accident has been blamed on brake pad malfunction, according to a Citi News report

Tragic news trickling in on Tuesday, October 24, indicates that one person has been confirmed dead after a Hyundai truck crashed into the New Patriotic Party (NPP) office at Oko Djan.

Oko Djan is in the La Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

A screenshot from a short video from the scene of the incident. Source" Facebook/@CitiTV

Source: Facebook

The fatal accident has been blamed on brake pad malfunction, according to a Citi News report.

Emergency services, such as the fire department and police have stormed the scene of the incident to assist other injured victims, the report said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

An eyewitness, Dzifa Amegah, told Citi News that the driver of the loaded truck lost control of the vehicle due to what appeared to be a brake pad malfunction and subsequently rammed into the building.

“When the incident occurred, we went inside, and we realised a woman who sells rice close by had had her legs damaged. She had chairs on her, so we removed the chairs and brought her out," the eyewitness said.

She said that that woman was still alive but injured.

However, another woman, identified as a kenkey seller passed away.

"We realized there was a kenkey seller was also trapped under the vehicle. When we tried to save her, a police officer tried to stop us, but we ignored him. We lifted the vehicle up using a jack and brought her out, but she was already dead,” Amegah said.

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story how a fatal accident on the Accra-Aflao highway killed at least eight people on a commercial bus on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The commercial bus carrying about 15 people reportedly crashed into a cargo truck when the driver tried to overtake another truck.

The eight who perished in the incident, according to reports, were taken to the Tema General Hospital mortuary.

Before this tragic incident, another accident on the narrow Accra-Cape Coast road involving three vehicles resulted in over 50 injuries.

A Yutong bus, an articulated truck and a Honda CR-V were the three vehicles involved in the accident.

Police have said they are conducting investigations to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Speeding car plunges into crowd after brake failure

YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that at least one person died in a fatal accident at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle after a speeding vehicle plunged into a crowd last September.

Two other people sustained severe injuries in the accident that has been blamed on a possible brake failure.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the vehicle could not be found after the fatal incident on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh