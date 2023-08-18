A fatal accident on the Accra-Aflao highway killed at least eight people on a commercial bus on Friday, August 18, 2023

The commercial bus carrying about 15 people reportedly crashed into a cargo truck when the driver tried to overtake another truck

The eight who perished in the incident, according to reports, were taken to the Tema General Hospital mortuary

A road accident on the busy Accra to Afloa highway on Friday, August 18, 2023, has claimed the lives of at least eight people.

The accident occurred when a commercial bus with registration GE 5395-23 carrying about 15 people collided with a cargo truck with registration AS 6031-N.

According to a report on the accident by GhanaWeb, the driver of the commercial vehicle, one Michael Abgorglah, 37 years, attempted to overtake a cargo vehicle ahead of him but in the process crashed head-on with another cargo truck.

Stock photo of a triangle on the road (L) and cars moving on the Accra-Aflao highway. Source: Getty Images, Facebook/@Beaulah

Source: UGC

The injured were taken to a health facility in Dowanya, while others were sent to the Tema General Hospital for medical attention.

The eight who perished in the incident were taken to the Tema General Hospital mortuary, according to the report.

The driver of the commercial vehicle who tried to overtake was reportedly apprehended, cautioned and released to his brother to be driven to the hospital for medical attention.

In May this year, four people died in an accident on the same highway.

3 vehicles involved in accident as over 50 people sustain injuries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that an accident on the narrow Accra-Cape Coast road involving three vehicles resulted in over 50 injuries.

A Yutong bus, an articulated truck and a Honda CR-V were the three vehicles involved in the accident.

Police have said they are conducting investigations to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Vehicle overturns on Kasoa-Mallam highway

Also, an accident on the Kasoa-Mallam highway not long ago caused injuries to at least eight passengers.

Photos of the accident scene show that the commercial vehicle that was involved in the accident, a Sprinter bus, had turned on its side.

A young SHS boy in school uniform was among the eight passengers who got injured in the early morning accident.

Ghanaian rapper King Paluta involved in a car accident

In other news, "Yahitte" hitmaker King Paluta was allegedly involved in an accident on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

According to reports, the rapper's Hyundai skidded off the road into the bushes at Abepotia near Nkawkaw.

Many Ghanaians are praying for a speedy recovery for the thriving musician.

Source: YEN.com.gh