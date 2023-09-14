At least one person has died in a fatal accident at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle after a speeding vehicle plunged into a crowd

Two other people sustained severe injuries in the accident that has been blamed on a possible break failure

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the vehicle could not be found after the fatal incident on Thursday, September 14, 2023

One person died on the spot and two others sustained severe injuries after a speeding commercial minibus allegedly failed its break and plunged into a crowd at the sprawling Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

The tragic incident on Thursday, September 14, 2023, resulted in damage to the other vehicles in the vicinity - a taxi and another minibus.

The black vehicle that caused the accident (L) and a file photo of a triangle at an accident site. Source: Getty Images, Twitter/@UTVghana

Source: UGC

Although details about how the accident happened are sketchy, a video posted online by UTV explained that the commercial vehicle with the registration number GR-631392 was speeding before ramming into the other vehicles.

"I saw the car speeding, it moved right and suddenly made a sharp left then it climbed the pavement and hit the people and the cars over there," an eyewitness told UTV in Twi.

The driver of the taxi that was damaged told UTV that the black car hit some of the pedestrians standing at the bus stop close to the GCB Bank at Circle.

At the time UTV was filing the report, police had not arrived and the whereabouts of the driver of the black vehicle that plunged into the crowd remained unknown.

Six dead after bus crashes into truck at Offinso-North

Meanwhile, not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that six persons died after a road crash at Offinso-North in the Ashanti Region.

The accident occurred when a bus crashed into a trailer truck in the early hours of Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The critically injured persons following the crash were taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

3 cars involved in accident as over 50 people sustain injuries

Also, an accident on the narrow Accra-Cape Coast road involving three vehicles has resulted in over 50 injuries.

A Yutong bus, an articulated truck and a Honda CR-V were the three vehicles involved in the accident.

Police have said they are conducting investigations to determine the exact cause of the accident.

US-based Ghanaian who went missing found dead

In other news, tragedy struck the Ghanaian community in the US town of Delaware after a 31-year-old Ghanaian man's body was found on Monday, September 4.

Richard A. Boateng's body was found by a search party after he went missing while swimming the previous day.

Before the tragedy, marine authorities had warned swimmers and the general public of rip currents throughout the weekend.

